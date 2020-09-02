Lawrence Edward Rodgers
Lenoir City - Lawrence Edward Rodgers age 90 of Lenoir City born May 30, 1930, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Lawrence served in the U. S. Army as a Corporal during the Korean War. After the service, he worked in the steel mills in Indiana until his retirement and then returned home to Lenoir City. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Franklin Rodgers and Lowrinia Buchanan Rodgers; infant brothers, Hoyte, Melbron and Jimmie Lee Rodgers; brothers and sisters-in-law: Garland and Jean Rodgers, Bill and Ruth Rodgers, and Kenneth Rodgers; sister and brother-in-law, Henrietta and Jim McKee. He is survived by his brother and sisters-in-law, James Arthur (Jim) and Maude Rodgers of Lenoir City and Wanda Rodgers; 11 nieces and nephews and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Friends may come by the funeral home between the hours of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 3rd. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Friday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com