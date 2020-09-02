1/1
Lawrence Edward Rodgers
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Edward Rodgers

Lenoir City - Lawrence Edward Rodgers age 90 of Lenoir City born May 30, 1930, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Lawrence served in the U. S. Army as a Corporal during the Korean War. After the service, he worked in the steel mills in Indiana until his retirement and then returned home to Lenoir City. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Franklin Rodgers and Lowrinia Buchanan Rodgers; infant brothers, Hoyte, Melbron and Jimmie Lee Rodgers; brothers and sisters-in-law: Garland and Jean Rodgers, Bill and Ruth Rodgers, and Kenneth Rodgers; sister and brother-in-law, Henrietta and Jim McKee. He is survived by his brother and sisters-in-law, James Arthur (Jim) and Maude Rodgers of Lenoir City and Wanda Rodgers; 11 nieces and nephews and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Friends may come by the funeral home between the hours of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 3rd. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Friday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral
10:30 AM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved