Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
Graveside service
Following Services
Woodhaven Memorial Garden
1925 - 2019
Lawrence Elbert McIntosh, age 94 of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Lawrence was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy. For many years Lawrence was a car salesman in Anderson County and was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Clara McIntosh; siblings, James H. McIntosh, Raymond McIntosh, Lois Kilburn, Bertha Lewis, Candus Spencer, and Mary McIntosh.

He was survived by:

Wife………………. Joyce McIntosh

Daughter……….. Karen McIntosh

Son……………..... Michael McIntosh & wife Felicia

Grandchildren.. Brandon McIntosh & wife Shayle

Adam McIntosh

Kristin McIntosh

3 Great Grandchildren

Sister……........... Ena Faye McIntosh

Special friend…. Kathleen Marable

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Sunday, March 3, 2019. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Lawrence's graveside will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019
