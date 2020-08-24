1/1
Lawrence Ray Spencer
Lawrence Ray Spencer

Knoxville - Lawrence Ray Spencer, 73, passed July 25, 2020.

Lawrence never knew a stranger and was always trying to make someone laugh. He had a special love for his Punk-A-Doo (Truu).

Survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Lerae (Marcus) Brooks, Roseanna and William; brothers, Joe (Frances), Terry (Kathy), Rickey (Cathy) and Kenneth (Judy); grandchildren, Kayla (Nevin), Will, Jordan and Alexis (Ray'zhaunn); 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Saturday, August 29th from 3-4pm at Redemption Life Church with Celebration of Life Service at 4pm.

To honor family, please wear a mask






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
