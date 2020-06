Lawrence S. (Steve) Webster, Jr.Knoxville - Lawrence S. (Steve) Webster, Jr. age 74, of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday June 2, 2020. He was a 1963 graduate of Knoxville Catholic High School, a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #645. Mr. Webster was a proud United States Army veteran having served as a Captain in the 189th Assault Helicopter Company during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by wife, Wilma J. Honeycutt Webster; and parents, Lawrence S. Webster, Sr. and Mary Margaret Richmond Webster. He is survived by son, Craig Webster; daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Bob Parrott; sister, Linda Baker; brother, Gregory Webster; grandchildren, Tristan Webster, Harlea Webster, Stephen Parrott, and Jennifer Parrott; great granddaughter, Waverleigh Webster; great granddaughter on the way, Juniper Quinn Barfield; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm Saturday June 6, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A graveside service will follow in Greenwood Cemetery at 1:00 pm with military honors presented by Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com