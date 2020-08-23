Lawrence "Boo" ThomasMaynardville - Lawrence "Boo" Thomas-age 57 of Maynardville, born September 26, 1962. He passed away peacefully Friday, August 21, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center. Boo was of the Baptist faith. He was retired from the Union County Sheriff's Department and was a former Maynardville City Councilman. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and friend. Proceeded in death by Parents, Earl "Jawbone" Thomas and Bertha Mae Thomas. Sisters: Mary Mills, Annie Carpenter, Kathy Thomas, and Bernice Thomas. Brother, Charles Edward Thomas, Mother in law, Judy Lynch.He is survived by loving wife of many years, Nancy Thomas, Sons, Lance (Ashley) Thomas, Brandon Thomas. Step Children, Jessica (Cory) Spradlen, Kenny (Morgan) Crider. Sister, Peggy Brooks, Brother, HC and wife, Alice Thomas. Sister in law, Connie Combs, Brother in law, Ricky (Ashley) Lynch and Jeff Lynch. Boo has 11 grandchildren, Chelsey, Zackery, Peyton, Dylan, Emily, Makenah, Max, Parker, Seth, Tyler, Avery, several nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews. Lifelong friend, E.J. Smith and family.The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 26,2020 with funeral services to follow at 8pm, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Reverend Eddie Muncey and Reverend Tyler Warwick officiating. Family and Friends will meet at 1pm Thursday at the funeral home to go into funeral procession to Pleasant View Cemetery for a 2 pm entombment service. The family will also have family night 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Pallbearers: Denny Muncey, Jimmy Stanifer, Danny Thomas, Jason Mills, Terry Young, Lynn Carpenter, Ricky Lynch, Jeff Lynch, Brodie Hickman, Cory Spradlen, Josh Wood, Kenny Crider. Honorary Pallbearers: Union County Sheriff's Office and Maynardville City Council. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.