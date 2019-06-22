Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Yeager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Yeager

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Yeager Obituary
Lawrence Yeager

Knoxville - Lawrence Yeager, age 90, formally of Michigan, moved to his heavenly home on June 18, 2019 to join his deceased parents and brother. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 21 years, Kay Schell, his son and daughter, Lawrence and Deborah, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 3 step children. He proudly served the U.S. Marine Corp., followed an impressive 30 year career as Dept. Head of The Tool and Dye Dept. at Ford Motor Company. After retirement, Larry generously volunteered his time at the Knox Co. Police Dept., helped Kay with her real estate career, enjoyed dancing, and playing the organ. He was an active member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held 12:30 pm, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike with Rev. Charles Maynard officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Inurnment service is private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 9908 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now