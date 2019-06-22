|
Lawrence Yeager
Knoxville - Lawrence Yeager, age 90, formally of Michigan, moved to his heavenly home on June 18, 2019 to join his deceased parents and brother. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 21 years, Kay Schell, his son and daughter, Lawrence and Deborah, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 3 step children. He proudly served the U.S. Marine Corp., followed an impressive 30 year career as Dept. Head of The Tool and Dye Dept. at Ford Motor Company. After retirement, Larry generously volunteered his time at the Knox Co. Police Dept., helped Kay with her real estate career, enjoyed dancing, and playing the organ. He was an active member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held 12:30 pm, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike with Rev. Charles Maynard officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Inurnment service is private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 9908 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 22 to June 23, 2019