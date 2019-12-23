|
Lawson Underwood
Vonore - UNDERWOOD, LAWSON LORENE, age 84, of Vonore, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Retired from National Seating, Vonore, at the age of 70.
She was preceded in death by parents, Ben and Ersa Kennedy; brothers, Reed (Mary) Jenkins, Roy (Burma) Kennedy, Kenneth "Jack" Kennedy; Carl (Lois) Kennedy, Bennie Bruce Kennedy; sisters, Sue (Gene) Akins; Faye (Ray) Akins; Annie Gray; sons and daughter-in-law, George Lynn Underwood, Ben Allen (Evelyn) Underwood.
Survivors, daughter, Susie Wilson of Dothan, AL; son, Paul David (Jill) Underwood of Whitwell; daughter-in-law, Janie Underwood of Madisonville; Grandchildren,
Fran (Randy) Wallace, Jason (Naomi) Underwood, Ryan (Lyndsey) Harris,
Danielle Underwood, Bill Stamey, Lon Wayne (Misty) Stamey, Ben (Ava) Wilson,
Hannah Underwood, Leah Underwood; many Great and Great-Great Grandchildren;
and many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Kennedy of Vonore. Many thanks to Hospice of Chattanooga and Valley View Assisted Living, Whitwell, for their exceptional care. Graveside service and interment 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Dr. Darrell Avery officiating. Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church or Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.- 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019