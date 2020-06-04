L.d. Lane
1931 - 2020
L.D. Lane

Knoxville - L.D. Tyson Lane, 11/24/1931-06/03/2020, spicy food connoisseur, Electrician by trade, Army veteran, dedicated family man, and supporter of the Kerbela Shriners peacefully passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his adoring family in Knoxville, TN.

He is survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Lorine Lane, children; son, Dwayne & Debbie Lane; daughter, Diane & Frank Parker; son, Jeff & Michelle Lane; daughter, Lorie & Joe Covington. Nineteen loving grandchildren, fourteen great -grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Siblings; Brother, Doug & Connie Lane; Sister, Maggie York. Family by affection Bruno & Maria Albarran. Supporting friend, Jason Leek. L.D. Lane was preceded in death by his parents, Swanzie Lane Sr. & Myrtle Lane; Bothers, Davis Lane and Swanzie Lane Jr.; Sister, Estalee Whitehead; Son, Lee Lane and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Saturday at Weaver's Chapel from 1:00 - 2:00 pm with service to follow at 2:00 pm. Family and friends will break following the service and reconvene at Asbury Cemetery, 5100 Asbury Cemetery Rd., Knoxville, TN 37915 for the interment.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kerbela Shriners, 315 Mimosa Dr., Knoxville, TN 37920 or online at, donate.lovetotherescue.org in honor of the 2018 Shriner's Child Ambassador, Yamileth Albarran. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Service
02:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
June 4, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
