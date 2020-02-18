|
Powell - Lea Anderson Reagan, age 89 of Powell, formerly of Claxton and born in Scott County, TN; went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Belle Anderson; brother and sister-in-law, Chester and Reba Anderson; sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Cliff Pennington. She is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Clayton K. Reagan; brother, Harold (Marilyn) Anderson and many caring nieces, nephews and relatives by marriage. Lea graduated from Norma High School and received her business degree in Nashville, TN. She worked for four years in Washington, D.C. for the U.S. Department of the Navy and spent the remainder of her career as a bank employee for Regions Bank. She was a long-time member of Trinity Baptist Church in Karns. Lea was a homebody whose most treasured time was spent at home with her loving husband and caring for her beautiful flowers. Visitation will be held at Weaver Funeral Home, Thursday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Friday at 10:15 am for a 10:30 am graveside service. Rev. David Stooksbury officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1748, Powell, TN 37849. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
