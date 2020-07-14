Leamon "Byron" Vincent
Knoxville - Leamon "Byron" Vincent, age 40, of Knoxville, passed away June 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by father, Leamon Byron Vincent, Sr., and aunts, DeeDee Long and Jennie Light. Survivors include daughters, Madison Huckaby & Hailey Vincent, mother, Sheila Johlin, grandmother, Carol Cole, siblings, Leighann Breeden & Danny Johlin, special uncles, Tommy & Eddie, special cousins, Marie & Susie Light, mother of his children, Amanda Huckaby, and several other relatives and loved ones. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm, Saturday July 18th at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
.