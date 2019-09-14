|
|
LeAngela Bryant
Blaine - LeAngela Marie Bryant of Blaine, TN. passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 peacefully at her home after being in the hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents Father Ronald McCarty and Mother Diane Binachi. She is survived by her husband Jack Bryant, sister Shannon Felice, brother Joe Felice and daughters Nicole Jones, Amber Canzanese and Mia Greene. LeAngela's Celebration of Life Service will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Jefferson City, TN. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 12:30pm . Services by Resthaven Funeral Home-Cemetery- Cremations.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019