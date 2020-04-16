|
Ledyard Dickinson Gardner, Jr.
Knoxville - Led Gardner was welcomed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 11, 2020, fittingly on Easter weekend. The very epitome of a servant leader, a go-giver, and a good man, he led a life of honor, integrity, and service to others. Led loved and tirelessly served his family, his church, his clients, and his community.
Born in New York City, Led attended the Allen-Stevenson School and The Lawrenceville School before heading south to Duke University. At his beloved Duke, Led sang in the Chapel Choir, traveled with the Glee Club, and was a varsity athlete on the swim team. He was also a proud member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, to the occasional detriment of his studies. Duke proved to be even more impactful on Led's life as this is where he met, wooed, and ultimately convinced Linda Anne Conant to marry him.
Led's greatest pride and joy, above all, was his family. He referred to Linda as "the girl of his dreams" and his "beautiful bride" for the 62+ years of their marriage. Through his five children and eleven grandchildren, he leaves a family legacy of love and respect stretching from North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Colorado to the coast of California.
Led's 54-year career with Prudential Insurance began in Kingsport, Tennessee, in 1960. His young family moved to Knoxville in 1964 when he was promoted to Division Manager of the Knoxville Agency. Led made the Knoxville community his and Linda's home for the rest of his life. During his years with Prudential, Led earned the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) professional designations as well as numerous company awards. Following his retirement from Prudential, Led continued serving the insurance needs of his clients as an independent broker until the time of his death.
Service to community and to others was a highlight of Led's life. Included were numerous leadership roles with area organizations. He served as Chairman of the Knoxville Salvation Army Advisory Board, President of the Knoxville Association of Life Underwriters, President of the Knoxville Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, and President of the Society of Financial Service Professionals, Knoxville Chapter. He was honored as "a public-spirited citizen of the highest order and an exceptional asset to his community" in 2017 by the Tennessee House of Representatives, House Joint Resolution No. 265.
Led served as Deacon and Elder at his cherished Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, where his booming bass voice could be heard each Sunday in the choir. Another passion of Led's was the American Youth Soccer Organization, where he served for over 30 years recruiting, training, and overseeing the team of referees on Knoxville's youth soccer fields. In his neighborhood community, Led served as the "Voice of the Peninsula Club" for over 50 years, entertaining people of all ages during club social events. An ardent fan of tennis, Led played regularly until the age of 78, vexing opponents with his trademark slice serve and cross-court forehand. In recent years, Led and Linda could be found walking along the beautiful trails of Lakeshore Park almost daily, holding hands and greeting passersby.
Led was preceded in death by his parents, step-parents, and sister, Gail Gardner. He is survived by his loving wife Linda, children Led III (Connie), Linda (Warren), Laura (Martin), Barbara, and Charlie (Windy), along with their eleven grandchildren, Brittany (Kevin), Chase, Sarah (Stephen), Andrew (Lauren), Laura Grace, Maggie, Sam, Reece, Carson, Davis, and Caroline. Led is also survived by his sister, Claire Robinson of Massachusetts.
His family, friends, and community were truly blessed by Led's presence, mentorship, and selfless service. A celebration of Led's life will be held as soon as public health conditions permit.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to either Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, the General Memorial Fund on behalf of the Music Program Budget. (Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, 3700 Keowee Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37919) or to the Duke Chapel Choir. (By check, addressed to the Duke Chapel Choir, Campus Box 90974, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham, NC 27708, or by visiting https://www.gifts.duke.edu/chapel, selecting "Duke Chapel Choir and Chapel Music Endowment.")
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020