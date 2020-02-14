|
|
Lee Ann Large
Knoxville - Lee Ann Large, age 94, of Knoxville passed away peacefully Thursday, February 13, 2020 at NHC in Farragut. Lee was a retired seamstress and enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, snowmobiling, and loved flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Hugh Large.
Lee is survived by daughters, Doris Heim (husband Will), Susan Thompson (husband John); grandchildren, Joshua Stevens and Kristen Parker; great-grandchildren, Tatum, Deacon and Quinlan Stevens and Hadley and Beckett Parker.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2:00pm-2:45pm followed by a Funeral Service at 2:45pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. A private Graveside Service will follow. Family and friends may leave their condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020