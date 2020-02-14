Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:45 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Large
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Ann Large

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Ann Large Obituary
Lee Ann Large

Knoxville - Lee Ann Large, age 94, of Knoxville passed away peacefully Thursday, February 13, 2020 at NHC in Farragut. Lee was a retired seamstress and enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, snowmobiling, and loved flowers.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Hugh Large.

Lee is survived by daughters, Doris Heim (husband Will), Susan Thompson (husband John); grandchildren, Joshua Stevens and Kristen Parker; great-grandchildren, Tatum, Deacon and Quinlan Stevens and Hadley and Beckett Parker.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2:00pm-2:45pm followed by a Funeral Service at 2:45pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. A private Graveside Service will follow. Family and friends may leave their condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -