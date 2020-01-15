|
|
Lee Buckner
Knoxville - Buckner, Lee 84 of Knoxville, TN passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was a member of First Baptist Church Main Street. Lee proudly served three years in the United States Marine Corps, graduated from Parris Island and he earned the distinction of being in the United State Marine Corps Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. He was a former Honor Guard Commander and Senior Vice Commandant of local Marine Corps League #924. Lee won many awards as a competitor in rifle and pistol shooting competitions. He was with South Eastern Construction Company and was a project manager of MRI installation in many hospitals and Outpatient Diagnostic Centers across the South East. Lee attended every UT Vols basketball and football game. He was a season ticket holder and an avid fan. Lee was preceded in death by parents, Clay and Mondilee Buckner. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Joyce; son, Chris; daughter, Sabrina; brothers, Herb (Yvonne) and Dr. Melvin (Wendy) Buckner; several nieces. Family will gather with friends Saturday, January 18th at 11am at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home for a Celebration of Life followed by interment at Lynnhurst Cemetery with Military Honors. Honorary pallbearers to include Local Marine Corps League #924. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Ben Atchley State Veterans Home, One Veterans Way, Knoxville, TN 37931.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020