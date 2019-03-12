Services
Lee Lawson
Lee D. Lawson Sr. age 82 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home in Knoxville. Lee served in the United States Army for 20 years. He served in both Korea and the Vietnam War. Lee was a loving husband to Jane for 59 years, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing and all outdoor activities. Lee will be truly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his son, Cary Daniel Lawson. Lee is survived by wife, Jane Lawson; son, Lee D. Lawson Jr. and his fiance Kimberly Thompson who was also caregiver to Lee Sr.; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Lee's family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Berry Highland South from 5:00pm - 7:00pm with his funeral service immediately following with Lucas Lawson and Tim Fleeger officiating. Lee's graveside service and interment will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00am with full military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019
