Lee H. Turpin
Lee H. Turpin

Madisonville - TURPIN, LEE H., 86, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Notchey Creek Baptist Church where he served as a deacon since 1965. Survivors: wife of 62 years, Judy Turpin; Son; Brian (Vanessa) Turpin, of Madisonville; Daughter, Missy (Rick) Campbell, of Knoxville; Grandchildren: Jonas (Erica) Turpin, of Maryville, Brandon (Haley) Turpin, of Tellico Plains, Ryan Campbell, of Knoxville; Great-grandchildren, Luke, Deacon and Lydie Turpin, of Maryville, Natalee Turpin of Tellico Plains; Brothers and sisters, Buddy Turpin, of Knoxville, Mike (Regina) Turpin, Pam Turpin, Dean (Joan) Turpin, all of Madisonville, Sandy Turpin, of Athens; Sisters-in-law, Carol Anne Turpin, Terri Turpin, of Madisonville; Several nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by Parents, Emerson and Lou Turpin; grandparents, Lee B. and Emma Turpin, Samuel and Tennie Stout; brothers and sisters-in-law, James Garland Turpin (Imogene), Billy Joe Turpin (Mae), Tommy Turpin, Flynn Turpin, Ronnie Turpin; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Jonas Turpin, Rev. Gale Miller officiating. (The family needs to arrive at 6:30 p.m.) Interment 2:00 p.m. Friday, Notchey Creek Cemetery. CDC guidelines as it relates to COVID-19 will be observed. The public viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
8
Funeral
07:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
9
Interment
02:00 PM
Notchey Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
