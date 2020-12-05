Lee Melton
Lenoir City - Lee Melton, age 84 of Lenoir City passed away on December 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Lee was retired from Robert Shaw. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Lee was an avid fisherman and hunter who will be remembered by his unique laugh. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Frances Melton. Survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Edna Acuff Melton; daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Ronnie Gardner, Rhonda and J.P. Stephens; grandchildren, Quinna Hatfield (Dusty), Hayden Johnson (Deann), Levi Johnson, Micaela Goebel (Tanner), and Bailee Stephens; 8 great-grandchildren; special friends, Dee Summit and Ronnie Courtney. Friends may come by the funeral home on Tuesday December 8th between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Family and friends will gather at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday December 9th at Click Funeral Home to proceed to Loudon County Memorial Gardens for 2 p.m. graveside services. Bishop David Bandy will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com