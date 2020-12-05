1/1
Lee Melton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Melton

Lenoir City - Lee Melton, age 84 of Lenoir City passed away on December 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Lee was retired from Robert Shaw. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Lee was an avid fisherman and hunter who will be remembered by his unique laugh. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Frances Melton. Survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Edna Acuff Melton; daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Ronnie Gardner, Rhonda and J.P. Stephens; grandchildren, Quinna Hatfield (Dusty), Hayden Johnson (Deann), Levi Johnson, Micaela Goebel (Tanner), and Bailee Stephens; 8 great-grandchildren; special friends, Dee Summit and Ronnie Courtney. Friends may come by the funeral home on Tuesday December 8th between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Family and friends will gather at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday December 9th at Click Funeral Home to proceed to Loudon County Memorial Gardens for 2 p.m. graveside services. Bishop David Bandy will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
08:00 - 08:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral
01:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved