Lee Roy Loop
Lee Roy Loop

Knoxville - Lee Roy Loop, age 85 of Knoxville, Tn originally of Lone Mtn, Tn. passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020 at UT Medical Center. He is retired from the Oak Ridge National Lab. He had been a member of the Fountain City Mason lodge until his health started to decline. He served as a deacon and usher at North Knoxville Baptist Church for many years. He was also an avid fisher. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Zora (Stansberry) Loop; loving wife of 44 years, Judy Loop; sister, Edith Loope; brother, JD Loop and several half brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter and son-n-law, Donna and Trevor Dunham of Knoxville; granddaughter, Bethanne Dunham of Savannah GA; brother, Sammy Loop; nephew, Rodney Loop; niece, Lisa Loop of Lone Mtn and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. We ask that family and friends meet at the Cove at Concord Park 11808 S. Northshore Dr. Knoxville, TN on

Tuesday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm for a time of coffee, casual fellowship and fish stories. Funeral service will be at 5:00 pm. with Rev. Charles Fritts and Rev John Kerr officiating. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Loop family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
