1/1
Lee Tindell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Tindell

Huntsville - October 19, 1982 - July 26, 2020

Lee Tindell, 37, of Huntsville, passed away Sunday. Lee was a 2001 graduate of Huntsville High School, Huntsville, AL and attended the University of Tennessee. He was employed by Sports Med and attended the Church of the Highlands. Lee loved God, family, country and friends and will be missed by all. Lee loved big.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Louise Tindell and Paul and Opal Blanton, brothers, Bo Tindell, Andy Tindell, and sister, Anne Tindell.

Survivors include his parents, Dr. Randy and Lou Anne Tindell; sister, Beth Tindell Rymer (Dru); brother, William Joseph Tindell (Rachel); niece, Vivian Rymer; nephew, Bo Rymer; uncle, Mike Tindell (Joyce): nieces and nephews, Mandy Shell (Scott), and Jennifer Howell (Tripp); aunt, Sandy Chambers (Bob); and nieces and nephews, Matt and Jenny Chambers.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Southwood Presbyterian Church with Barney Heyward officiating. Burial will be private. (www.laughlinservice.com)

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Huntsville (https://ucphuntsville.org/).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Southwood Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laughlin Service Funeral Home and Crematory
2320 Bob Wallace Ave SW
Huntsville, AL 35805-4725
256-534-2471
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Laughlin Service Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved