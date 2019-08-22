Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Star Bethel Baptist Church
331 County Road, 830
Etowah, TN
1950 - 2019
Leeroy McDermott Obituary
Leeroy McDermott

- - Leeroy McDermott was born November 26, 1950 to Charles A. and Willie Mae McDermott. He departed this life, Friday, August 16, 2019.

Member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in his adult years; and a member of Star Bethel Baptist Church in his younger years.

He graduated from McMinn Central High School in Etowah, Tennessee, where he excelled in basketball and track.

He served three years in the U.S Army and retired from the U.S Postal Office.

He loved people, he loved to read the Bible, and he loved sports.

Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Earl, Donald, Charles, Luther, and Jerry, and four sisters, Robbie Lee, Nora, Alice, and Mary.

Survivors, daughter, Ebony (Troy) Constant; son, Ishmael McDermott; sister, Nancy Upson; uncle, Paul McDermott, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that he loved dearly.

Family will receive friends, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday at Tabernacle Baptist Church; funeral service, 7:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Christopher Battle, Officiating.

Family will receive friends, 11:00- 12:00 noon Friday at Star Bethel Baptist Church, 331 County Road, 830, Etowah, TN, 37331; closing prayer, Rev. James Parris.

Interment Woodlawn Cemetery

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019
