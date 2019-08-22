|
|
Leeroy McDermott
- - Leeroy McDermott was born November 26, 1950 to Charles A. and Willie Mae McDermott. He departed this life, Friday, August 16, 2019.
Member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in his adult years; and a member of Star Bethel Baptist Church in his younger years.
He graduated from McMinn Central High School in Etowah, Tennessee, where he excelled in basketball and track.
He served three years in the U.S Army and retired from the U.S Postal Office.
He loved people, he loved to read the Bible, and he loved sports.
Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Earl, Donald, Charles, Luther, and Jerry, and four sisters, Robbie Lee, Nora, Alice, and Mary.
Survivors, daughter, Ebony (Troy) Constant; son, Ishmael McDermott; sister, Nancy Upson; uncle, Paul McDermott, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that he loved dearly.
Family will receive friends, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday at Tabernacle Baptist Church; funeral service, 7:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Christopher Battle, Officiating.
Family will receive friends, 11:00- 12:00 noon Friday at Star Bethel Baptist Church, 331 County Road, 830, Etowah, TN, 37331; closing prayer, Rev. James Parris.
Interment Woodlawn Cemetery
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019