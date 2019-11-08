|
|
Leeta Troy Sutton
Kingston - Leeta Troy (Rains) Sutton age 82 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly November 6, 2019 at Roane Medical Center. Born May 7, 1937 in Byrdstown, Tennessee. A graduate of York Institute High School and Draughon's Business College, Nashville. She worked at her Dads General Store growing up and later loved selling Avon and was a dedicated homemaker. United in marriage with Theodore G. Sutton May 28, 1960.
She dearly loved her family and friends and was loved by all. Known for her love of family she never met a stranger and enjoyed time at family reunions, family vacations at the beach and the mountains. Troy was well known for her loving kindness and happiness, her love of sweets and her cat DeeDee. She was a faithful member of Kingston Church of Christ, and many years ago enjoyed teaching Thursday Bible School. Troy spread the light of Christ everywhere she went. A breast cancer survivor.
Preceded in death by; Father, William B. Rains. Mother, Ellie Maude (Elder) Rains. Sister, Reba Ann Kincade.
Survived by; Husband, Theodore Gordon Sutton. Son, Gordon Ted Sutton and wife Cathy. Daughter; Susan Sutton Keylon and husband John Thomas. Granddaughter, Courtney Brooke Keylon and boyfriend Steven Edenfield.
Step-grandsons; Chad and Jordan Fleury
Sister, Sue Elda Edwards and many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends, including special friends from her First Baptist Kingston exercise program.
The family will receive friends 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Kyker Funeral Home Kingston with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 in the Chapel. Minister Jeff Brown from Murfreesboro, TN will be officiating. Burial 2:00 pm Sunday at Kingston Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Susan G. Komen of Knoxville or the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019