Leezella Roberts
Leezella Roberts, age 76, a lifelong resident of Whitesburg, passed away Wednesday December 11, 2019. She was a 1961 graduate of Whitesburg High School. She was a longtime member of Whitesburg First Baptist Church where her husband, John Roberts served as a deacon for many years. She also attended the church of her childhood Russellville Baptist Church. She was an employee of Magnavox through the late 1960's-1970's and was a substitute teacher in the Hamblen County School System for over 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years John Everette Roberts, her parents W. L. and Lydia Skelton Greene, brothers Elmer and Carson Greene, and sister Bessie Moss, brothers-in-law Carl and Jim Roberts, sister-in-law Jean Thompson.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law William Everette (Savanna) Roberts of Powell, daughter and son-in-law Lora Lee (Alex) Williams of Whitesburg, granddaughters Ella Williams and Ava and Lillian Roberts; brothers Marvin, Bob, Esco, and Jimmy Greene, sisters Wilma Fox and Cathy Steele, sister-in-law Patsy Gass; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home in Morristown prior to the funeral service at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Long and Dr. Kenny Boling officiating. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 15, 2019 in Hamblen Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Serenity House, 421 North High Street, Morristown, TN 37814.
Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019