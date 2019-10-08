Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Resources
More Obituaries for LeKendra Easterly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeKendra Easterly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LeKendra Easterly Obituary
LeKendra Easterly

Knoxville - Lekendra Easterly of Knoxville, TN, transitioned into her new life on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Parkwest Hospital. Lekendra was preceded in death b y grandparents: Wilford and Barbra Billingsley; aunt, Angela Brodie; and cousin, Brandon Layne.

She is survived by her father: Ken (Alicia) Eugene Easterly, Sr.; mother: Kristy (Curtis) Ann Thomas; grandparents: George Bush, Jamesena Copeland and Faye Robinson-Conklin; siblings: Lashon White (Frederick), Tobias Billingsley Lawrence (Chantelle), Ken Jr., Ken (Jenae) Arron Easterly, Ieasha Thompson, Thaquila (Redd) Marsh, Leslie and Jeff Brodie; a devoted stepfather: Antonio Robinson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and devoted friends.

LeKendra's Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12 PM at Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 3800 Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue. Receiving of friends and family will be from 11 AM to 12 PM. The final resting place will be at New Gray Cemetery. A white dove release will conclude the services.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Ms. Easterly's guestbook can be signed online at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LeKendra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now