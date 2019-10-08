|
LeKendra Easterly
Knoxville - Lekendra Easterly of Knoxville, TN, transitioned into her new life on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Parkwest Hospital. Lekendra was preceded in death b y grandparents: Wilford and Barbra Billingsley; aunt, Angela Brodie; and cousin, Brandon Layne.
She is survived by her father: Ken (Alicia) Eugene Easterly, Sr.; mother: Kristy (Curtis) Ann Thomas; grandparents: George Bush, Jamesena Copeland and Faye Robinson-Conklin; siblings: Lashon White (Frederick), Tobias Billingsley Lawrence (Chantelle), Ken Jr., Ken (Jenae) Arron Easterly, Ieasha Thompson, Thaquila (Redd) Marsh, Leslie and Jeff Brodie; a devoted stepfather: Antonio Robinson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and devoted friends.
LeKendra's Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12 PM at Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 3800 Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue. Receiving of friends and family will be from 11 AM to 12 PM. The final resting place will be at New Gray Cemetery. A white dove release will conclude the services.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019