Lela Davis
Tellico Plains, TN
Davis, Lela Preston Shaw, age 77, of Tellico Plains, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Starr Regional Medical Center, Athens. Retired as manager of Green Cove Store and Motel after 30 + years of dedicated service to her lifelong friends Bill and Kathryn Crowe. Survivors, sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth (Kenny) Jr. and Michelle Davis, Andy and Daveda Davis, all of Tellico Plains, daughter and son-in-law, Karen Davis Morrow and Bobby Morrow, of Athens, grandchildren, Heather Peels, Jada Parks, Tiffany Davis, Taylor Davis, great-grandchildren, Tarah Parks, Trevor Parks, Michaela Peels, sisters, Martha Elizabeth Belcher, of Greenback, Margaret Ann Hughes, of Tellico Plains, Frances Jenkins, of Tellico Plains, brother, Alton Shaw, of Madisonville. Preceded in death by husband of 57 years, Kenneth Lee (Ham) Davis, Sr., 2 infant children, parents, Columbus and Nannie Shaw, brothers, Arley Shaw, Eugene Shaw, sister, Mary Annis Shaw. Funeral 8:00 p.m. Sunday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Steve Teague officiating. Interment 1:00 p.m. Monday, Rafter Friends Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Tellico Plains.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 11, 2019