Lela Earlene Jackson Rogers
Knoxville - Lela Earlene Jackson Rogers, 75, departed this life on Monday, October 14, 2019. Lela graduated Austin High School in 1962. She was employed at Hess' Distribution Center for over 20 years. She was a faithful member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church serving as an usher for many years.
Preceded in death by her husband, Walter Rogers, Sr.; stepdaughter, Patricia Lattimore; parents, James, Sr. and Dorothy Hughes Jackson; brothers, James, Jr., Augustus "Pee Wee" and Sydney Jackson; nephew, Johnny Jackson; aunt, Daisy Dougherty and great aunt, Jeannie Hicks.
Left to cherish her memory are children, Walter Jr., Bernard, Michelle and Cassandra Rogers; grandchildren, Shameka, De'Angelo, Shaonna and Shamiya Rogers; step granddaughter, Deborah (Victor) Ervin of Cleveland, OH; sister, Cornella Isom; a host of other family and friends to include Evelyn Banks, James Styles, Sr. and Juanita Grant.
Thursday, October 24, 2019, the family will receive 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the Homegoing Celebration to follow at Mount Calvary Baptist Church 1807 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Leroy Franklin, Pastor and Reverend A. Wayne Howard, Eulogist. Interment will immediately follow at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019