Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:45 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Lela Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lela Faye Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lela Faye Jones Obituary
Lela Faye Jones

Knoxville - Lela Faye S. Jones, age 87 of Knoxville, passed away December 31, 2019. Faye was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by husbands, Rosco Jones and Frank Scates; daughter, Doris; parents, Bruce and Margaret Smith; brothers, Ott and Bruce Smith, Jr; grandchildren, Jason and Ashley Munsey. Survived by daughters, Linda Weaver (Steve), Brenda Scates and Kathy Munsey; grandchildren, Wesley (Jen) Neff, Kevin (Courtney) Leland, Brent Atkins, Whitney (Jeremy) France and Courtney Scruggs; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Wayne Smith; sisters, Jane Wyrick and Marie Everett. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Saturday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 1 pm interment. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -