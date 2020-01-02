|
Lela Faye Jones
Knoxville - Lela Faye S. Jones, age 87 of Knoxville, passed away December 31, 2019. Faye was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by husbands, Rosco Jones and Frank Scates; daughter, Doris; parents, Bruce and Margaret Smith; brothers, Ott and Bruce Smith, Jr; grandchildren, Jason and Ashley Munsey. Survived by daughters, Linda Weaver (Steve), Brenda Scates and Kathy Munsey; grandchildren, Wesley (Jen) Neff, Kevin (Courtney) Leland, Brent Atkins, Whitney (Jeremy) France and Courtney Scruggs; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Wayne Smith; sisters, Jane Wyrick and Marie Everett. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Saturday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 1 pm interment. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020