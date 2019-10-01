|
|
Lela Jeanette Maples
Seymour - Lela Jeanette Maples, age 79 of Seymour, TN passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Branton and Winnie Hyde; brothers, Gene, R.L. and Clayton Branton; and grandson, Ross Maples.
Survivors: husband of 59 years, Robert Maples; sons and daughters-in-law, Ed and Phyllis Maples, Kent and Laurie Maples; grandchildren, Anitra Maples, Richard, PJ, John Lambert and wife Chelsey; great-grandchildren, Daden Maples, and Adrianna, McKinleigh, and Kindyll Lambert; and siblings, Gertrude, Eutella, Bill, Berniece, and Chinera.
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday with funeral service to follow at 7 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. Interment 11 AM Thursday at Prospect Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2019