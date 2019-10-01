Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Prospect Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lela Maples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lela Jeanette Maples

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lela Jeanette Maples Obituary
Lela Jeanette Maples

Seymour - Lela Jeanette Maples, age 79 of Seymour, TN passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Branton and Winnie Hyde; brothers, Gene, R.L. and Clayton Branton; and grandson, Ross Maples.

Survivors: husband of 59 years, Robert Maples; sons and daughters-in-law, Ed and Phyllis Maples, Kent and Laurie Maples; grandchildren, Anitra Maples, Richard, PJ, John Lambert and wife Chelsey; great-grandchildren, Daden Maples, and Adrianna, McKinleigh, and Kindyll Lambert; and siblings, Gertrude, Eutella, Bill, Berniece, and Chinera.

The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday with funeral service to follow at 7 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. Interment 11 AM Thursday at Prospect Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now