Lelah Beatrice Jolliff
Knoxville - Jolliff, Lelah Beatrice, 88 of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was a longtime member of Christus Victor Lutheran Church. Lelah was preceded in death by spouse, Rev. Bruce Jolliff; parents, James Ernest and Minnie Arminta Wear; all 9 siblings. She is survived by son, Leland (April) Jolliff; step-children, Melinda (David) Beck, Nancy (Marty) Ziegler, Travis Jolliff; granddaughter, Ayla Jolliff; 10 step-grandchildren, many step great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and additional family. Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 2nd from 9-10am with funeral service following at 10am at Christus Victor Lutheran Church 4110 Central Ave. Pike, Knoxville, TN 37912. Pastor Bill Ondracka to officiate. Procession to East Tennessee Veteran Cemetery on Lyons View for committal directly following services.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Knoxville - Jolliff, Lelah Beatrice, 88 of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was a longtime member of Christus Victor Lutheran Church. Lelah was preceded in death by spouse, Rev. Bruce Jolliff; parents, James Ernest and Minnie Arminta Wear; all 9 siblings. She is survived by son, Leland (April) Jolliff; step-children, Melinda (David) Beck, Nancy (Marty) Ziegler, Travis Jolliff; granddaughter, Ayla Jolliff; 10 step-grandchildren, many step great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and additional family. Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 2nd from 9-10am with funeral service following at 10am at Christus Victor Lutheran Church 4110 Central Ave. Pike, Knoxville, TN 37912. Pastor Bill Ondracka to officiate. Procession to East Tennessee Veteran Cemetery on Lyons View for committal directly following services.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.