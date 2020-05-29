Lelah Beatrice Jolliff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lelah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lelah Beatrice Jolliff

Knoxville - Jolliff, Lelah Beatrice, 88 of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was a longtime member of Christus Victor Lutheran Church. Lelah was preceded in death by spouse, Rev. Bruce Jolliff; parents, James Ernest and Minnie Arminta Wear; all 9 siblings. She is survived by son, Leland (April) Jolliff; step-children, Melinda (David) Beck, Nancy (Marty) Ziegler, Travis Jolliff; granddaughter, Ayla Jolliff; 10 step-grandchildren, many step great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and additional family. Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 2nd from 9-10am with funeral service following at 10am at Christus Victor Lutheran Church 4110 Central Ave. Pike, Knoxville, TN 37912. Pastor Bill Ondracka to officiate. Procession to East Tennessee Veteran Cemetery on Lyons View for committal directly following services.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Service
10:00 AM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved