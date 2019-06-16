Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Druid Hill Cemetery
Leland Dale Simerly Obituary
Leland Dale Simerly

Maryville - Simerly, Leland Dale, age 63, of Maryville, passed away 10:29 P.M. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Veteran of U.S. Air Force. Retired from NAS JAX, Jacksonville, Fla. Survivors, wife, Renee Rogers Simerly, Daughter, Tarah Rogers Simerly, Brothers, David Simerly, Roger Simerly, Several nieces & nephews, Mother-in-law, Nova Rogers, Sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, Michelle Summey, Christy & Chuck Payne, Kerwin & Miranda Rogers. Preceded in death by parents, Gamble & Reba Vaden Simerly, sister, Wanda Long, brothers, Claude & Corbin Simerly. Graveside service & interment 11 A.M. Tuesday, Druid Hill Cemetery, Rev. Dwight Torbett officiating, with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post #5156, D.A.V. #93 & American Legion Post #106. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Monday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019
