Lelia Ann Roegelein
Lelia Ann Roegelein

Maynardville - Lelia Ann Roegelein-age 64 of Maynardville, born October 26, 1955 passed away suddenly Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home. She was of the Baptist faith and was employed with the Coca-Cola Company for 17 years. Ann was an avid fan of U. T. Football and the Lady Vols. She enjoyed baking cakes for everyone and never met a stranger. She also had a special love for her grandchildren and great-grandkids.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Roy Roegelein; children, Steven Goforth, T. J. and Jenni Goforth, Ben and Raven Goforth; step-children, R. J. and Latoya Roegelein, Jeremiah and Casey Roegelein.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Cooke-Campbell Maynardville. Graveside service 10 A.M. Wednesday, Skaggs Cemetery, Maynardville. Chaplain Wayne Bryant officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 9:30 A.M. Wednesday, to travel in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Kirk Roegelein, Mikie Tharp, R. J. Roegelein, Jeremiah Roegelein, Alan Thomas, Matthew White. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
