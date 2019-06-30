Services
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Luttrell Cemetery
Lena Collins


1928 - 2019
Lena Collins Obituary
Lena Collins

Luttrell - Lena Collins, 91 of Luttrell, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband Veso Collins, and parents Jess and Lou Clowers. She is survived by her brother Junior Clowers; sons Jim (Sue) Collins, David (Sharon) Collins, Kenny (Kim) Collins, Pete Collins, and James (Jennie) Collins; daughter Dorothy (Howard) Biggs, special grandson Kenny Collins, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge, with funeral services to follow. Revs. Bill and J.D. Hensley will officiate the services. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Luttrell Cemetery.

The sons will serve as pallbearers.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019
