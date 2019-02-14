Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Lena Hines
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Lena Ruth Manes Hines, age 87, passed away on February 10, 2019. She was born in Ohio and moved to Knoxville as a young child. She graduated from Young High School,

married Robert Hines, became a homemaker and raised three children. She was a

member of First Baptist Church, Knoxville and sang soprano in the choir. She was preceded in death by her mother, Perry Ethel Sturgeon; father, Jesse Manes; son, Larry Hines; one brother and two sisters. She is

survived by her son, Gary Hines; daughter, Suzanne Hines Keck (Richard) and granddaughters, Alexandra Moore and Savannah Keck. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway. A funeral service following at 2:00 pm with a procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for a graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
