|
|
Lena Ruth Hines
Knoxville, TN
Lena Ruth Manes Hines, age 87, passed away on February 10, 2019. She was born in Ohio and moved to Knoxville as a young child. She graduated from Young High School,
married Robert Hines, became a homemaker and raised three children. She was a
member of First Baptist Church, Knoxville and sang soprano in the choir. She was preceded in death by her mother, Perry Ethel Sturgeon; father, Jesse Manes; son, Larry Hines; one brother and two sisters. She is
survived by her son, Gary Hines; daughter, Suzanne Hines Keck (Richard) and granddaughters, Alexandra Moore and Savannah Keck. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway. A funeral service following at 2:00 pm with a procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for a graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019