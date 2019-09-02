|
Lenee McElhaney
Blaine - Lenee McElhaney, age 57 of Blaine, passed away at her home on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was a member of Lea Springs Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband David Grubb, father Thomas McElhaney, and a brother Keith McElhaney. She is survived by her mother Patsy McElhaney, sisters Debbie Watson Patterson (Ike), and Mitzi Cornett (Toby); nephew and nieces Tommy Cornett, Nikki Waldrop, and Amy Brown; her beloved fur-babies Gippy and Tybee, as well as other beloved family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Grainger Memorial Gardens. Rev. Darrall Walker, Rev. Will Cate, and Rev. Paul Owens will officiate the services.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, wwwsmithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 2, 2019