Blaine - Lennie E. Haun - age 65 of Blaine passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Member of Three Points Missionary Baptist Church. Lennie owned his own flooring company and was a surveyor. He loved his kids, grandkids, and chickens. Preceded in death by parents, Bob and Barbara Haun; father-in-law, Charles Bell; and sister-in-law, Susan Haun. Survived by wife of 45 years, Dianne Haun; sons, Robbie (Della) Haun, Randy (Donna) Haun; grandchildren, Heather Rose Haun, Josh Haun, Michael Haun, Christina Haun, and Jacob Haun; great grandchildren, Nevaeh and Naleigha Heaton; brothers, Greg (Sandy) Haun, Randy Haun; sisters, Tammy (Mark) Kubas, Bobbie Gail (Mike) Pickens, Denise (Benny) Williams, and Sharon Haun; special friends, Terry Davis and Dwayne Bailey; and dog, Sweet Pea. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather 9:45 AM Friday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Wayne Peace and Rev. T.H. Ferrell officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020