Lennie Messamore
Knoxville - Lennie Lee Messamore age 103, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was a member of Greenway Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by husband, Fred Messamore; daughter, Carolyn Kilgore; parents, William and Martha Lee; brothers, N.C., R.L. and W.E. Lee; sisters, Evelyn Summers, Elsie Taylor, Mamie Keck and Della Rucker.
Survivors: daughter and son-in-law, Willie Mae and Richard C. Gillenwaters of Knoxville; grandchildren, James Heath of Memphis, TN, Jeff Heath, Stuart Heath, both of Southhaven, MS, Debbie Gillenwaters and Amy Hatch, both of Knoxville; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; sister, Essie Stanfill of Knoxville; brother, J.W. Lee of Calhoun, TN.
Family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Tony Greene officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Messamore's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019