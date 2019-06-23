Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:45 AM - 11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
Knoxville - Lennie Lee Messamore age 103, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was a member of Greenway Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by husband, Fred Messamore; daughter, Carolyn Kilgore; parents, William and Martha Lee; brothers, N.C., R.L. and W.E. Lee; sisters, Evelyn Summers, Elsie Taylor, Mamie Keck and Della Rucker.

Survivors: daughter and son-in-law, Willie Mae and Richard C. Gillenwaters of Knoxville; grandchildren, James Heath of Memphis, TN, Jeff Heath, Stuart Heath, both of Southhaven, MS, Debbie Gillenwaters and Amy Hatch, both of Knoxville; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; sister, Essie Stanfill of Knoxville; brother, J.W. Lee of Calhoun, TN.

Family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Tony Greene officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Messamore's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019
