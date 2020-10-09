Lenore Chandler
Knoxville - Reba Lenore Chandler - age 86 of Knoxville, TN, joined her husband of 65 years, Dallas Chandler in Heaven on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She is a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church. From 1983 to 1999, she traveled full time with her family in the southern gospel group, The Chandler's. The group blessed many hearts through their traveling ministry. Lenore was a published songwriter and author of a children's book. Her greatest accomplishment, in her mind, was her precious family. She loved and cared for them all, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband, Dallas Chandler; loving son, Bryan Chandler; parents, Roy and Macel Donahue; and brothers, Clarence and David Donahue. Reba is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Boyd Haynes; granddaughters, Angela Chandler, Heather Kerley and Megan Davis; great grandchildren, Wylder Kerley and Elliot Kerley; and special niece, Deborah Hinton. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Bridges Funeral Home. Facemasks are required. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 PM on Sunday at Fairview Cemetery for a 2:00 PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com