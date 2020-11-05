1/1
Leo Easterly Jr.
Leo Easterly, Jr.

Leo Easterly, Jr., departed this life on Saturday, October 31, 2020. With his larger than life personality, Leo lovingly went by the name "Chuckey" or "Chuck Chill Out" for years. He was a graduate of Austin East High School and attended Walter State Community College. Later deciding to pursue his dream of becoming a chef, he enrolled at Cordon Bleu in Atlanta, GA. Chuckey graduated with a Culinary Arts certification and worked as a chef for many years. With a love for cars and music, he entered a number of car shows and placed 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

Preceded in death by his father, Leo "Red" Easterly, Sr., mother, Peggy Hill Swan and grandmothers, Katherine Siler, and Barbara Jean Hill.

Survived by wife, India Wade Easterly; stepsons, Parrish Wade and Zion Nelson; sisters, Melissa (Anthony) Nelson, Karena (Jason) Spiller, Tanesha (Melbert) Lee; brothers, Rodney Jones and John Easterly; stepmother, Shirley Easterly; grandfather, Clyde Siler; aunts, Evelyn Hill, Kaye Hill, Laquice Hippolite; uncles, Patrick Johnson, Charles Johnson and Walt Siler; nieces, Keshadra (Jay) Tarter, Chantia (Taino) Fears-Perez, Taylan Nelson, Alex Clark, Jennifer Clark, Kristen (Cameron) Spiller, Jada (Ben) Foster, Aniya Foster; nephews, Melbert Lee Jr., and Darius Lee; a host of great nieces, great nephews, other family and friends to include childhood friend and pastor, Elder Rick Rice.

Saturday November 7, 2020, a public walkthrough from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1912 East Fifth Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Social distancing and face coverings are required. A funeral service to follow for immediate family and close friends. Elder Rick Rice will officiate. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). All expressions of love may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com






