Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Knoxville - Leola Belle Keicer, age 86, of Knoxville passed away on Monday March 8, 2020. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Fredrick W. Keicer; son, Michael G. Charney; parents, Harold White and Geraldine White; and granddaughter, Tiffany N. Adkins. She is survived by son, Steven P. Charney; stepsons, James Keicer (Charlene) and Peter Keicer (Patti); daughter, Tracy L. Adkins; stepdaughter, Martha Dent; grandchildren, Justin Knuston, Patricia Keicer, Elizabeth Neja, and Angell Keicer; eight great grandchildren; brother, George N. White; and sister, Carol R. Bigelow. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday March 12, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Jack Arwood officiating. The family and friends will meet at 2:45 pm Friday, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 3:00 pm interment service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
