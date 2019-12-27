Resources
Knoxville - Leola Wright of Knoxville passed away peacefully on Tue. Dec 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by Mother Betty Wright. She is survived by daughter Shaniqua(Earlie)Johnson, Son Jerimah Wright-Murray; Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Tue. December 31, 2019 from 12-1 with the Celebration of Life to follow at 1 at The Unity Mortuary Chapel. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
