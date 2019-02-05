|
|
Leoma "Mae" Chambers
Sevierville, TN
Leoma "Mae" Chambers, of Sevierville, passed away Saturday February 2, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Mae was born January 8, 1926. Mae attended church every time the doors were open for over 92 years until her health prevented her from attending at times. Her father was a Church of Christ minister and started congregations in the Sevierville, Webb's Creek, Cosby and Gatlinburg area. Her first job was at Doc Lee's Drugstore across from the courthouse in downtown Sevierville. There she met her future husband Harold of 55 years. She loved sewing, crocheting, drawing, painting and cooking, but most of all, she loved her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Chambers; parents, Creed and Susie (Williamson) Spurgeon; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Conley and Effie (Kerr) Chambers; brothers, Lawrence, Zachariah, A.P. and Billy; brothers-in-law, Robert Huskey and Earl Chambers; grandson, Sean Chambers. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Dee Chambers, Kyle and Elizabeth Chambers, Chris and Crissy Chambers; granddaughter and husband, Amanda and Adam Hatcher; sister, Allean Huskey; several nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver, Melody Helms. A special thank you to all the staff at Dominion Senior Living for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, a memoriam in the name of Mae to Potter's Children's Home 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or Happy Haven Children's Home 2311 Wakefield Drive Cookeville, TN 38501. The family will receive friends from 5-7PM Friday in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with service to follow at 7PM with Minister Rod Rutherford officiating. Interment 11AM Saturday at Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens, Pigeon Forge, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019