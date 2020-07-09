Leon Hayes, age 60, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after his battle with cancer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as Auto Master Tech. in the Knoxville area at Free Service Tire in Ft. City and Halls Service Center and in Andersonville at B&R Auto Repair. Leon was a member of West Side Baptist Church. He was a devoted family man and a loyal friend.
Preceded in death by mother, Edith Hayes; father, James Hayes; sister, Viola Carter; brothers, Billy Hayes and Jr. Hayes.
Survivors include wife, Sandra; sisters, Judy Cooper, Polly Mantooth and Virginia Williams; brother, David Hayes; special nieces and nephew, Reecesa Bishop, Joy Bishop and Frank Cooper and several other nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Kenny and Rebekah Geitner, Brittany Valentine and Jazmine Francisco for all their love and care during Leon's illness.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Saturday, July 11, 2020 with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 W. Adair Drive. Rev. Dean Braden will officiate. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 2:45 pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020 for the graveside service. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Bishop, Frank Cooper, Corey Dockery, Cody Dockery, Jordan Bishop, Josh Tidler, Cameron Cooper and Devin Cooper. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
