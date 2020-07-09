1/1
Leon Hayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Hayes, age 60, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after his battle with cancer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as Auto Master Tech. in the Knoxville area at Free Service Tire in Ft. City and Halls Service Center and in Andersonville at B&R Auto Repair. Leon was a member of West Side Baptist Church. He was a devoted family man and a loyal friend.

Preceded in death by mother, Edith Hayes; father, James Hayes; sister, Viola Carter; brothers, Billy Hayes and Jr. Hayes.

Survivors include wife, Sandra; sisters, Judy Cooper, Polly Mantooth and Virginia Williams; brother, David Hayes; special nieces and nephew, Reecesa Bishop, Joy Bishop and Frank Cooper and several other nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Kenny and Rebekah Geitner, Brittany Valentine and Jazmine Francisco for all their love and care during Leon's illness.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Saturday, July 11, 2020 with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 W. Adair Drive. Rev. Dean Braden will officiate. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 2:45 pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020 for the graveside service. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Bishop, Frank Cooper, Corey Dockery, Cody Dockery, Jordan Bishop, Josh Tidler, Cameron Cooper and Devin Cooper. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Graveside service
02:45 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved