Leon John "Bo" Willien III
Knoxville - Leon John "Bo" Willien III of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away at West Hills Health and Rehab Hospice Unit on August 20, 2019. He was 90 years old. Bo was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to Leon J. Willien MD and Mary Ella Britton Willien, on January 12, 1929. He grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee. He attended The University of Tennessee from 1947 to 1948 then The New England Conservatory of Music from 1948 to 1951, where he studied Classical Jazz. He served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and he marched in their 515th Air Force marching band. He completed his degree at The University of Tennessee in 1958 with a BS in Geology and a minor in Music. While completing his education at UT, he proudly marched for the Pride of the Southland Band. He went to work for K-25 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee and retired after 30 years. He worked in the music industry for more than 60 years as a semi professional trumpet player and was an active member of the Federation of Musicians Local 546. He performed with the Knoxville Symphony, Dick Jones Orchestra, Jazz Giants, East Tennessee Concert Band, and the Maryville College Community Band. He performed with notable musicians such as Glen Campbell, Dolly Parton, Liberace, and shows like Holiday on Ice, the Circus, and at the Tennessee Valley Fair. He even made an appearance with a band in the movie "A Walk in the Spring Rain" He loved helping others. It was always said that Bo never met a stranger. He would strike up a conversation with anyone and within five minutes, he would have his or her life story. These skills helped him when he volunteered at the Angel Tree and the Knoxville Museum of Art. He gave each 20 plus years of dedicated service. He was honored to receive the Volunteer of the Year award for outstanding commitment and service several times during his time at The Knoxville Museum of Art. His wife of 54 years, Julia Adele Weber Willien and his youngest son, Mark Freeman Willien, preceded him in death. He leaves behind a son, John Willien, and two daughters, Anita Medlock and Barbara Miller, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a host of other family members and friends. Dean John C. Ross of St. John's Cathedral in Knoxville, Tennessee, will officiate at a graveside service on September 7, 2019 at 11:00 in the morning to be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Episcopal School of Knoxville, Children's Hospital, or the Knoxville Museum of Art.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6, 2019