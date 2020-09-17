Dr. Leon "Lee" Page Miller, II



Dr. Leon "Lee" Page Miller, II went to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday morning, Sept. 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by father Leon P Miller, Mother Sharon Miller and first wife Dinah Miller. Left to cherish his memories - wife Kimberly Miller, son Jonathan Miller and sister Ida Miller, stepson Joseph Davis, stepdaughter Carolyn Armstrong and grandson Michael Armstrong. Lifetime friend Benny Marks. Special thanks to UT Hospice Care nurses Carissa Richmond and Angel LeVan, CNA Adrian Dean. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4pm at The Meadow Church, 1723 William Blount Drive, Maryville, TN 37801. Senior Pastor Chris Reneau and Ronald Reagan officiating. Cremation provided by Clinch Mountain Crematory, Bull Gap, TN 865-935-0292









