Leon Spencer
Leon Spencer

Seymour - Leon A. Spencer, age 75 of Seymour, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Security Door Baptist Church. Leon was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Helen Spencer.

His survivors include: wife of 16 years, Daurice Spencer; son, Marc Spencer and wife Kassandra; daughters, Chelsea Sweeney and husband Jeremy, Missy Eggers and husband Travis, and Christy Caldwell and husband Eddie; grandchildren, Julian Ailey, Isaiah Ailey, Katie Spencer, Emily Rodrigues, Shelby Eggers, Aubrey Eggers, and Morgan Caldwell; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 9:30 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at East TN Veterans Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Highway) with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #104. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
09:30 AM
East TN Veterans Cemetery
