Leon Spencer
Seymour - Leon A. Spencer, age 75 of Seymour, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Security Door Baptist Church. Leon was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Helen Spencer.
His survivors include: wife of 16 years, Daurice Spencer; son, Marc Spencer and wife Kassandra; daughters, Chelsea Sweeney and husband Jeremy, Missy Eggers and husband Travis, and Christy Caldwell and husband Eddie; grandchildren, Julian Ailey, Isaiah Ailey, Katie Spencer, Emily Rodrigues, Shelby Eggers, Aubrey Eggers, and Morgan Caldwell; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 9:30 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at East TN Veterans Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Highway) with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #104. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
