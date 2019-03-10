|
|
Leon Stratikis
Knoxville, TN
On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, Leon Stratikis passed away at the age of 54.
Leon was born December 9, 1964 in Athens Greece.
Leon had a passion for learning and teaching, obtaining his Doctor of Philosophy in Modern Foreign Languages and Literatures from the University of Tennessee. He was fluent in several languages and traveled frequently to locations significant in cultural history, fulfilling his interests in literature, history, religion, and sociology. He was also an avid collector of books and media, and loved animals of all kinds.
Leon was preceded in death by his father Dennis and his mother Elsa. He is survived by his brother Frank; aunt, Katie Sipsis; and several cousins. The family will receive friends from 10:30 - 11:30 on Monday, March 11 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. A funeral will immediately follow with Father Anthony Stratis officiating. Family and friends will then travel in procession to Highland Memorial Cemetery for the interment. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019