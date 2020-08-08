1/1
Leon Teasley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Teasley

Knoxville - Leon Teasley, age 84, of West Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, August 6, 2020, a true son in Christ and of strong Baptist faith.

Leon was a a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Corryton. He was a veteran of the United State Army serving in the Korean War. Leon was a prominent and popular West Knoxville Businessman for over 35 years, operating several service stations, was in the towing business, in West Knoxville. Specifically Cedar Springs Exxon, Cedar Bluff Amoco along with a Automobile Repair and Towing Company.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Lois Hill Teasley; father, John Teasley (Dot) ; mother, Maggie Peace (Chester); sisters-in-law, Bobbi Jean Loonie and Shirley Adkins

Leon is survived by his children, Samuel Teasley of Knoxville, Todd Teasley and wife Heidi of Fort Myers Fl. ,Paula Fee and husband Bobby of Corryton, Ashlie Hinton and husband Chad of Knoxville; grandchildren, William Todd Teasley, Abby Teasley, Stormie Nicolle Fee Sandifur and husband Phillip, and Amanda Teasley; great grandchildren, Ashton and Alex Teasley. Magnolia Joy and Neyland Rhett Sandifur; brothers, Danny, Jack and James Teasley; sisters, Patricia Sturgill (husband Ray) Shelby Evans, Sue Meade, Lois Ward , Wanda Hughes & Debby Teasley; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:45 p.m. on Monday followed by a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m filled with Heartwarming words spoken from those who so dearly loved him, at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel .

Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville for a graveside services .

Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Teasley family. www.clickfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved