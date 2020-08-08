Leon Teasley
Knoxville - Leon Teasley, age 84, of West Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, August 6, 2020, a true son in Christ and of strong Baptist faith.
Leon was a a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Corryton. He was a veteran of the United State Army serving in the Korean War. Leon was a prominent and popular West Knoxville Businessman for over 35 years, operating several service stations, was in the towing business, in West Knoxville. Specifically Cedar Springs Exxon, Cedar Bluff Amoco along with a Automobile Repair and Towing Company.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Lois Hill Teasley; father, John Teasley (Dot) ; mother, Maggie Peace (Chester); sisters-in-law, Bobbi Jean Loonie and Shirley Adkins
Leon is survived by his children, Samuel Teasley of Knoxville, Todd Teasley and wife Heidi of Fort Myers Fl. ,Paula Fee and husband Bobby of Corryton, Ashlie Hinton and husband Chad of Knoxville; grandchildren, William Todd Teasley, Abby Teasley, Stormie Nicolle Fee Sandifur and husband Phillip, and Amanda Teasley; great grandchildren, Ashton and Alex Teasley. Magnolia Joy and Neyland Rhett Sandifur; brothers, Danny, Jack and James Teasley; sisters, Patricia Sturgill (husband Ray) Shelby Evans, Sue Meade, Lois Ward , Wanda Hughes & Debby Teasley; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:45 p.m. on Monday followed by a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m filled with Heartwarming words spoken from those who so dearly loved him, at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel .
Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville for a graveside services .
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Teasley family. www.clickfh.com