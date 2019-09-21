|
Leona Greenway
Knoxville -
Leona McCammon Greenway passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019. She lived a long, good and healthy life and amazed everyone including herself at how long she lived. She had an amazing disposition to the end with a cheery outlook and her last testimony was that she did not understand why her Lord was keeping her around for so long, so she determined to quietly but purposely cheer others along in the difficult times of their journey. No one was excluded from her cheerfulness and gratefulness including strangers and friends. She was a dedicated member of the Norwood United Methodist Church family that she loved for nearly 50 years. Her faith was of great comfort and gave her purpose since the passing of her beloved husband Clyde in 2010.Leona worked at the Standard Knitting Mills. Leona retired from Knoxville City Schools, where she worked in the cafeteria. Mom was the seventh of eight children,hard working, raised on a farm in Blount County lived through the Great Depression. Through these hardships she developed the ability to cook, quilt, garden, make clothes for her family, and she used these gifts to serve and love others. She was a descendent of the original settlers of Blount County.
She is preceded in death by her husband Clyde E. Greenway, parents Benjamin and Annie Davis McCammon and her seven siblings. Mrs. Greenway is survived by sons David (Shelia) Greenway and John (Kristina) Greenway, grandchildren Joshua Greenway and Sean (Olivia) Greenway.
In lieu of flowers donations be made to Lighthouse Family Retreat, 4470 Chandler Dunwoody Rd., Suite, 200, Atlanta, GA 30338, (a ministry which strengthens families living through childhood cancer).
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 12:30pm to 2:00pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm in the chapel of Berry Highland Memorial with Pastor Joe Phillips officiating, interment will follow in the Berry Highland Memorial cemetery. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019