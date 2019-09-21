Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Greenway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Greenway


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona Greenway Obituary
Leona Greenway

Knoxville -

Leona McCammon Greenway passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019. She lived a long, good and healthy life and amazed everyone including herself at how long she lived. She had an amazing disposition to the end with a cheery outlook and her last testimony was that she did not understand why her Lord was keeping her around for so long, so she determined to quietly but purposely cheer others along in the difficult times of their journey. No one was excluded from her cheerfulness and gratefulness including strangers and friends. She was a dedicated member of the Norwood United Methodist Church family that she loved for nearly 50 years. Her faith was of great comfort and gave her purpose since the passing of her beloved husband Clyde in 2010.Leona worked at the Standard Knitting Mills. Leona retired from Knoxville City Schools, where she worked in the cafeteria. Mom was the seventh of eight children,hard working, raised on a farm in Blount County lived through the Great Depression. Through these hardships she developed the ability to cook, quilt, garden, make clothes for her family, and she used these gifts to serve and love others. She was a descendent of the original settlers of Blount County.

She is preceded in death by her husband Clyde E. Greenway, parents Benjamin and Annie Davis McCammon and her seven siblings. Mrs. Greenway is survived by sons David (Shelia) Greenway and John (Kristina) Greenway, grandchildren Joshua Greenway and Sean (Olivia) Greenway.

In lieu of flowers donations be made to Lighthouse Family Retreat, 4470 Chandler Dunwoody Rd., Suite, 200, Atlanta, GA 30338, (a ministry which strengthens families living through childhood cancer).

The family will receive friends Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 12:30pm to 2:00pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm in the chapel of Berry Highland Memorial with Pastor Joe Phillips officiating, interment will follow in the Berry Highland Memorial cemetery. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now