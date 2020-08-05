1/
Leona Hamilton
1926 - 2020
Leona Hamilton

Knoxville - On August 2, 2020, Leona P. Hamilton, age 94, went home to be with the Lord. She was born July 20, 1926, to Eddie and Rachel Phipps in Clintwood, VA.

Leona married Charles M. Hamilton in 1951 in New Albany, MS. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage until his death in 2002. They enjoyed gardening together, and Leona felt strongly about sharing the fruits of her labor with others.

Leona worked at Miller's Department Store in Knoxville for more than 20 years. She was a soft spoken, gentle person, and was a faithful member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. She was also an avid UT fan, dressing in her orange and white on game day. Despite her age, she would stay up late to watch the Vol's play.

In addition to her parents and husband, Leona was preceded in death by four brothers: David (Beatrice) Phipps, Roley (Alma) Phipps, Poley (Minnie) Phipps, Elzie (Patsy) Phipps, and three sisters: Lena (Millard) Dutton, Ruby (Raymond)Cox and Draxie Phipps.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews including special caregivers Ray and Mary Cox, and Barry and Martha Hamilton. She also leaves behind many dear friends who ministered to her needs and brought her great joy.

The family would like to thank the staffs at Windsor Gardens, and River Oaks for their loving care of Leona.

Her graveside service will be Friday, August 7, 2020, at Berry Highland Memorial at 11:00 am with Rev. Kent Williams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Wallace Memorial Baptist Church-Missions or to Gideon's International.

Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial
