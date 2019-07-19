Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
the Chapel at Berry Highland Memorial
Celebration of Life
Following Services
the Chapel at Berry Highland Memorial
Leona Kay Barnett

Leona Kay Barnett Obituary
Leona Kay Barnett

Powell, TN - Leona "Lee" Barnett of Powell, Tennessee passed away peacefully, Monday morning, July 15, 2019, at the age of 78. She was a vibrant and passionate Christian who relentlessly lived to share the good news of Jesus Christ. She was a loving mother, dedicated teacher, homemaker, and caregiver.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 42 years, Donald Ray Barnett; her parents, William Schmidt and Kay Roland; and her sister Cheryl Pipkin.

Mrs. Barnett is survived by her children, Kimber Lee and her husband James Horenburg; Darrin Barnett and his wife Rose; and Jeremiah D. S. Barnett and his wife Anna. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Zachary and Joshua Light Horenburg and Jacob Horenburg; Bradley, Bryce and Matthew Barnett; Alexander, Valerie, Sofia and Daniel Barnett; and by her sister Evelyn Schroeder and brother Rockey Roland and his wife Kay.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Berry Highland Memorial with a Celebration on Life Service to follow. Entombment will be private.

Berry Highland Memorial

5313 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919

865-588-0567
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 19, 2019
