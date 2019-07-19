|
|
Leona Kay Barnett
Powell, TN - Leona "Lee" Barnett of Powell, Tennessee passed away peacefully, Monday morning, July 15, 2019, at the age of 78. She was a vibrant and passionate Christian who relentlessly lived to share the good news of Jesus Christ. She was a loving mother, dedicated teacher, homemaker, and caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 42 years, Donald Ray Barnett; her parents, William Schmidt and Kay Roland; and her sister Cheryl Pipkin.
Mrs. Barnett is survived by her children, Kimber Lee and her husband James Horenburg; Darrin Barnett and his wife Rose; and Jeremiah D. S. Barnett and his wife Anna. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Zachary and Joshua Light Horenburg and Jacob Horenburg; Bradley, Bryce and Matthew Barnett; Alexander, Valerie, Sofia and Daniel Barnett; and by her sister Evelyn Schroeder and brother Rockey Roland and his wife Kay.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Berry Highland Memorial with a Celebration on Life Service to follow. Entombment will be private.
Berry Highland Memorial
5313 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
865-588-0567
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 19, 2019