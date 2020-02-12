|
Leonard "Lynn" B. Murray, Jr.
Farragut - Leonard "Lynn" B. Murray, Jr, 74, of Farragut, TN, passed away of cancer on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Born in Harriman, TN, August 21st, 1945, and preceded in death by parents Leonard B. Murray, Sr, and Henrietta Ruth Shelley Murray; sisters, Donna Jean Murray, Peggy Courtney.
Mr. Murray was a veteran of the United States Air Force (1962 - 1967), and retired as Lieutenant from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (1972 - 1997).
He is survived by siblings, JoAnn Langley, Jane Harmon, Betty Cox (Howard), Dennis Murray (Nancy), and a special cousin, considered a brother & sidekick, Raymond R. Murray; children, Leonard B. Murray III, Richard J. Murray, Nicole J. Murray (Eric), Christopher L. Murray (Lesley); grandchildren, Kery Murray, Kyle Murray, Dallas Weingeroff, Aiden Murray; great-grandchildren, Braysen Murray, Novalee Murray. Also survived by first wife, Ida Mae Daugherty (mother of Lynn, Ricky & Nicky), and second wife Darlene House (mother of Neal Johnson, Amanda Johnson, and Chris Murray).
Cremation was requested by Mr. Murray. No memorial service has been scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: , Special Operations Warrior Foundation, or Fisher House Foundation.
His enormous sense of humor and smile will be missed every single day, until we join him in our eternal home with our Heavenly Father. Rest in peace dad, we love you!
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020